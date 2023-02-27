Asim Riaz opens up about his relationship with Sidharth Shukla; Makes shocking Bigg Boss 13 revelations

Asim Riaz, who appeared on Bigg Boss 13 with Sidharth Shukla, opened up about his relationship with the late actor in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan. He talked about their equation inside the house and their bonding off-camera. He also made some shocking revelations against the showmakers and called the show rigged. While the two started their Bigg Boss journey as friends, things took an ugly turn inside the house. Their fights reached a point where the host Salman Khan had to intervene. Their love-hate relationship was widely talked about. Sidharth lifted the winning trophy of the season and Asim ended up as the first runner-up. Many contestants of the show have made accusations on several occasions that the showmakers are biased, making it one of the most controversial shows on television. Recently, the show is again making headlines as Asim revealed that Sidharth was already decided as the winner, so they pulled off a last-minute stunt to not let Asim win.

He shared, “Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya (during my journey what they did), because they didn’t want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko (they opened online voting and said, make whoever you want to win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win, it’s okay. You made it that obvious that we had to believe that you did whatever and I was like it’s okay.”