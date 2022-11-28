Asim Riaz shares a glimpse from his grand night with DJ Snake; Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana says THIS
Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's recent collaboration with French music producer DJ Snake has set the internet on fire, and fans can't stop praising him.
Popular talented singer Asim Riaz has become the talk of the town lately owing to his recent collaboration with French music producer DJ Snake. For the unversed, in the past, Asim had shared posts about collaboration with DJ Snake. DJ Snake was in Mumbai recently for his concert, which was a part of his six-city tour across India. The concert took place on Saturday (26 November) in Mumbai.
Asim Riaz shares a video with DJ Snake:
Earlier, Asim shared a video in which we saw him sharing the stage with DJ Snake. Asim's girlfriend actress Himanshi Khurana was super proud after witnessing her beau's amazing success. Taking over the comment section, Himanshi wrote, "Always wait for your turn". She penned another comment for Asim and wrote, "last move is always yours …"
Take a look at her comments:
Asim's new post:
Today, Asim shared another glimpse from the grand concert night with DJ Snake. In this photo, we see a massive crowd in the background cheering for the two talented singers as Asim and DJ Snake pose for the picture. Soon after this, Asim's fans flooded his comment section and praised him for performing with one of the top singers. One fan wrote, "Asim Riaz Becomes First Indian To Share Stage With DJ SNAKE In Mumbai" whereas another fan wrote, "A Squad Pride" and more.
Take a look at his PIC here-
On the personal front, Asim Riaz met Himanshi Khurana in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13. The two formed an instant connection and started having feelings for one another. It was truly a piece of amazing news for their beloved audiences when they started dating. Since then, their relationship has grown stronger, and both are now inseparable. They are one of the most loved couples in the Telly world.
Asim Riaz's music career:
Asim has delivered hit tracks like Awaz, Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge, Nights N Fights, Jeene De, Hip Hop, and many more. Apart from this, Asim and Himanshi have starred in numerous music videos such as Pinjara and Gawara Nahi, which were hit among their fans.