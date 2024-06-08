Asim Riaz’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Abu Malik calls Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant insecure: ‘He is a guy who…’

Asim Riaz recently made headlines owing to his alleged fight in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Amid this speculation of whether he has been ousted from the show or continuing his journey, his former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Abu Malik made some explosive comments about Riaz, his nature and his past relationship with Himanshi Khurana.

‘Asim Riaz is a guy who flares up’

In a conversation with Times Now, Abu Malik talked about Asim Riaz’s alleged fight with Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot. In his words, “This is his basic nature actually. A leopard can’t change his skin no matter what. He is a guy who flares up.”

Malik also referred to his time inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and said, “He had epic battles with Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13. If anyone goes against him, he carries a grudge against them… “

Talking about Riaz’s conversation with him, Abu Malik said, “He has a lot of inbuilt insecurity. He tries to make everything ugly which I feel is inherent. When I was with him, I could see that he was very insecure. I had told him that he would be very successful after Bigg Boss but he used to talk about economics a lot. He once told me how he used to sell dry fruits. God gave him something and he is something. But the level of his arrogance is too much, it’s visible now.”

Abu Malik on Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s break-up

In the same conversation, Abu Malik also talked about Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s break-up. He shared that he got to know about their separation at Arti Singh's wedding.

Suggesting what could be the reason behind their break-up, Anu Malik’s brother said, “It feels like he was imposing on what she should and shouldn’t do. That was the reason and I heard about it at Arti’s wedding. Himanshi has a career to build. Actors have to give each other space. Between Asim and Himanshi, space was evidently not there. She must have walked out of the relationship.”

Abu Malik on not staying in touch with Asim Riaz after Bigg Boss 13

On being asked if he met the Khatrron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, he shared that Riaz refused to stay in touch with him since Malik favored Sidharth Shukla over him. He mentioned that Riaz wanted him to be close to him instead and never responded to his calls or texts after the show.

Meanwhile, the latest reports state Asim Riaz got back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after apologising to Rohit Shetty.

