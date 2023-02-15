Asit Kumar Modi addresses Shailesh Lodha's pending salary allegation; Says 'Mai kissi ka mehnat ke paisa..'

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always been in the limelight, either because of its content or controversies. The show made headlines quite a few times when the team members left the show midway owing to creative differences and other reasons as well. Shailesh Lodha, who essayed the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had recently exited the sitcom abruptly. Post his exit, Sacchin Shrof stepped into the show to play the character of Tarak Mehta. Speaking about Shailesh, several reports claimed that the actor has been waiting for his due payment for over a year. There were reports that Shailesh Lodha alleged that the makers have not given his pending salary.

Speaking about the reports of Shaliesh's pending dues, Asit Kumar Modi stated, "Mai kissi ka mehnat ke paisa mere jeb mein rakh ke kya karu? Bhagwan ne mujhe bahot kuch diya hai, sabse zyada toh mujhe pyaar diya hai. Aisa kuch nahi hai ki logo ke paisa nahi du, yeh karu. Mujhe khushi hai ki mai logo ko hasata hu.” Asit Kumar Modi further revealed that if there is a mistake, they will confess it and state the facts, but as of now, these reports are baseless.

Speaking about Shailesh Lodha, the actor was the narrator of the show and also the 'fire brigade' of his best friend Jethalal's life, who always helped the latter during his uncalled life issues. Shailesh was a part of the show since its inception and bid adieu to the sitcom in the last year 2022. The decision apparently was a result of growing differences between him and the makers.

Apart from Shailesh Lodha, several other actors such as Monika Bhadoriya, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah midway due to different reasons.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.