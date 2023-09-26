'Asit Modi called everyone his servants': Shailesh Lodha on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ever since Shailesh Lodha popularly known as Taarak Mehta took an abrupt exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show has been the talk of the town for its controversies. From actors calling the show's sets a male-chauvinistic place to the makers being blamed for sexual harassment, the longest-running show has been hitting the headlines for many reasons. When Shailesh Lodha decided to part ways with the show in April 2022, there were many speculations regarding his exit. Now, finally, the actor broke his silence and revealed the reason for taking an exit from the show.

Shailesh Lodha revealed why he quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

In a conversation with Lallantop, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actor, Shailesh Lodha, revealed how he decided to leave the show as it was a matter of self-respect. Shailesh recalled that in 2022 he was invited to a stand-up show Good Night India on SAB TV as a celebrity guest. He said, "I shot for it and even recited a poem there. A day before the telecast, Taarak Mehta’s producer called me asking how could I be on that show. And the language that he used was not civil, leaving me infuriated."

Here's Shailesh Lodha's recent post-

The actor shared that being a poet has given him his identity and he was happy to be a part of the show. Shailesh added that he wasn't part of a fiction show where he was supposed to portray a character instead he was there on the reality show as himself. The former actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shared how the show's producer, Asit Modi should not have had an issue with that.

Speaking about Asit Modi, Shailesh mentioned that he had confronted the show's producer earlier because of the language that was used by him. He even mentioned that Asit Modi had called everyone on the show his servants in a derogatory way. Revealing what happened next, Shailesh mentioned, "I could not tolerate the way he spoke to me. A show is made by many people coming together and not just one person. I thus mailed him on February 17, 2022 that I would not like to continue with the show.”

Despite putting down his papers, Shailesh revealed that he would continue to go for shoots as he understood how creators would need time to wrap up his part in the show.

Although there was no discussion about his departure, the actor has claimed that his previous payments were being withheld by the producer as a means of coercing him. He also revealed that Asit Kumarr Modi had requested him to sign papers, but Shailesh wasn't interested in meeting him. On April 5, he sent another email stating that he had been shooting as a good gesture, but he wouldn't continue to do so. The makers were insistent that he sign an agreement that he believed would limit his rights. "The matter was never about money or payment but about how he spoke in an insulting tone. I had to go to the court and the settlement was done,” Shailesh concluded.

After Shailesh Lodha's exit, Sacchin Shrof stepped into his shoes and is presently seen essaying the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

