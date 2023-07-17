Asur actor Barun Sobti opens up on discrimination in the film industry; Reveals COMMENTS made on TV actors

Barun Sobti is one of the most popular actors on television. The handsome hunk rose to massive fame after essaying the role of Arnav Singh Raizada in Star Plus’s superhit romantic drama Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Slowly but steadily as he started to rise further in the film industry, he landed the lead role in the mythological series Asur which went on to become garner critical acclaim. After Asur 2: Rise of the Dark Side, Barun is now courting rave reviews for his performance in his latest release, Netflix’s Kohrra.

Barun Sobti on the release of Kohrra and his acting carrier

In his recent interview, Barun Sobti expressed his excitement about the release of Kohrra. He was happy about the show getting critical acclaim and his performance being specifically praised. The 38-year-old actor spoke up that “ Good roles coming my way are far and few, everybody has their own introspection and patience, I have been in the industry for a long time but I think I have done very little work, so I have to wait for long for getting meatier roles which I had in Asur and Kohrra “.

Take a look at the post

Barun Sobti on discrimination faced by TV actors in the film industry.

In the same interview, Barun Sobti also spoke up on the unfair treatment of television actors in the film industry. He said how television actors ended up being stereotyped and judged while being cast for movies or web shows. The Asur fame said, “ Although I have not been receiving end for the same it does happen with many TV actors, they have to work for even a simple audition for a film or web show, and the producers often say that Oh this guy is from Tv “.

On The Work Front

Barun Sobti is known for his shows Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon. He also featured in the blockbuster web series Asur and his new web show Kohrra recently released on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav becomes personal assistant of contestants inside house