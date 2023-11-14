Asur star Ridhi Dogra talks about her part in Tiger 3, says 'I'm waiting for my big role'

Ridhi Dogra is making steady strides towards realizing her Bollywood dreams. The actress had landed a small part in Salman Khan's highly anticipated Tiger 3, and recently gave fans a sneak peek at her experience on set through glimpses shared on Instagram.

Despite having a minor role, Dogra's participation in this major film production represents promising progress in her burgeoning film career as she takes on new challenges on the silver screen.

Ridhi Dogra shares her experience working on Tiger 3

Ridhi Dogra has managed to bag several small but significant roles in Bollywood films. After sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, the actress was also a part of Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The actress took to social media to share her experience of working on the sets of the movie and expressed gratitude for the same.

She wrote, "Tiger 3 for a Minute.

For as long as I remember, CINEMA and Dreams and Love and Beauty has been only one thing for me - The Legendary - Mr. Yash Chopra 🙏🕉️😇

Age 5 - Chandni was the first memory I had of being in a movie theatre.

And I continue to be an ardent Fan.

Yes. The ultimate dream is the Leading part.

But, For the sake of that ‘5 year old, 10 year old, that teenager, that first time in love, first time heartbroken , first time dressing up like a lady’ in me I had to have this experience.

As an actor, the calculation of time on screen may be brief. But for the joy and hope he has given me growing up - the chance to be in the Yash Raj World was too precious to waste waiting for something big.

(YOLO)."

Have a look at Ridhi Dogra's Instagram post

In her post on social media, Ridhi Dogra added, "#bandbaajabaaraat is my ‘wake me up let’s go’ film. And a big reason for me to do this part was to be on Maneesh’s set, see him at work and be directed by him.

Thank you @yrf #adityachopra

@shanoosharmarahihai #maneeshsharma for bringing me into this world. The film is running successfully at all cinemas. Near and far. Go watch it. The story is king and this film has terrific story.

@BeingSalmanKhan is superlative and the heart of the film. You can feel the soul of the character in his performance. Its an absolute treat to watch him.

Meanwhile, I’m waiting for my Big role🤞🧿😅Till then heart is satiated with Shaheen 🧕♥️🌟 #tiger3".

Ridhi Dogra's journey in the industry

Ridhi Dogra rose to fame with her popular TV show Maryada. The actress played a negative role in Woh Apna Sa followed by an impressive performance in Asur. She got her first big Bollywood break with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan where she played a mother figure to the actor followed by Tiger 3.

