At Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch, Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning in black corset dress; PICS

The audience's favorite star Shehnaaz Gill continues to make headlines with her fashion and talent. Be it modeling, singing, acting, hosting, or rapping, Shehnaaz nailed it all like a pro and has become a role model for many. Lately, her glamorous photos in stunning outfits have been making a noise on the internet. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress made a stunning appearance as she arrived for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning for KKBKKJ trailer launch

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill shared a few pictures of herself where she can be seen donning a corset black dress which she paired with a black coat. She kept her hair open and wore black high heels. The actress looked drop dead gorgeous as she arrived for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, ‘Too hot for a Monday !!’ As soon as she shared the video, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Here’s the post

Shehnaaz Gill’s work

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.

