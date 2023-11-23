‘At the beach, over the years’: Gautam Rode shares moments from beach vacation with Pankhuri Awasthy; Watch

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, one of the most adored couples in the industry shared a few throwback and recent pictures of them. The video is a compilation of all the moments from their beach vacation. The new parents often treat their fans to personal moments of their family on social media. It goes without saying that the recent video uploaded also caught the attention of the netizens.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode’s recent video

Yesterday, Gautam Rode uploaded the video which opens with the caption, “At the Beach, Over the Years.” While the first photo is a relatively new one, the next one is a very old photo from when they starred in the TV serial Suryaputra Karna. A few solo photos of Gautam and Pankhuri are also uploaded that show them posing by the sea.

Watch Gautam Rode’s video here:

The photos and clips uploaded in the video have been collected over the years from their beach vacations. It is uploaded with the caption, “Reel made by iPhone, not by me!”

Reaction of netizens

Fans of the couple were delighted to see the video. Some went down memory lane and commented, “You are my favorite childhood hero.” Others wrote, “The Suryaputra Karn look,” “Cute, karn and draupadi.” A few also commented on how lovely the couple looks, and wrote, “You two are forever young”. “Always stay happy, a beautiful love story,” read another comment.

Here are some of the comments on his post:

For the unversed, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn and love blossomed. Awasthy played the role of Draupadi, while Rode played the lead, Karn. They dated for a long time before tying the knot in February 2018 in Alwar. After 5 years, the two became parents to twin babies, Radhya and Raditya this year, in July.

On the work front, Gautam Rode will be seen in the upcoming Malayalam movie Bandra. The film that will feature prominent actors will have Gautam in a cameo role. This marks his debut in the industry.

