'Aukat ke hisab se bhokiye bhai': Who is Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav referring to?

Popular content creator Elvish Yadav has often been in the headlines even since he lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Another contestant and content creator Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2. While both have a huge dedicated fan base, social media was divided when Elvish won the show. Post the show, there were numerous times when trollers tried to create a rift between Elvish and Abhishek. Now, Elvish's recent statement has made fans question their friendship. In a vlog, Elvish mentioned that someone he considered his brother was doing negative PR against him. Elvish's fans were quick to judge that he was talking about Abhishek Malhan. Soon the cold war between Abhishek and Elvish's fans began.

Elvish Yadav's cryptic post:

Along with this statement, Elvish Yadav had also shared a cryptic post on social media adding fuel to this controversy. He shared a picture where the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is posing beside his swanky car. While sharing this photo, he penned a strong cryptic statement which read, "औक़ात के हिसाब ते भोकिये भाई। हमने ठोकना भी आवे।" (Aukat ke hisab te bhokiye bhai, humne thokna bhi aave) In the comment, Elvish continued, "जिगर वालो का डर से कोई वास्ता नहीं होता, हम कदम वहा रखते है जहाँ कोई रास्ता नहीं होता !!" (Jigar walo ko dar se koi vaasta nahi hota, hum kadam vaha rakhte hai jaha koi raasta nahi hota)."

Take a look at Elvish Yadav's post here-

Reacting to Elvish Yadav's post and taking a stand for him, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid also commented on his post. Jad wrote, "Some people are born for greatness! You’re one of them bhai @elvish_yadav !! Keep shining." This post also received a reaction from Abhishek Malhan, who liked Elvish's post.

Clearing the misunderstandings, Abhishek Malhan had also tweeted about the controversy and expressed how it hurts him to see people spreading hate. He wrote, "My heart breaks watching people spreading hate to any one out there who’s present on social media platforms. I’ve always been positive and focused on my growth and wish the same for others. I actually want Elvish bhai to clear this Air about negative PR as his fans are interpreting that’s me. And I feel The bond we shared inside the house stays the same even outside."

Speaking about their journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav formed a great bond and were best friends.

