Avika Gor recalls her 'cringe' scenes from Sasural Simar Ka, quips 'I have returned from the dead thrice'

Popular actress Avika Gor needs no long introduction! The actress started her acting journey at a very young age and became a household name. Avika rose to stardom after essaying the role of Anandi in the hit show Balika Vadhu. Post this, she starred in Sasural Simar Ka wherein she played Rolly Bhardwaj. The show was one of the most loved shows on Indian Television screens and gained an immense fan following. Now as Avika is busy promoting her Bollywood debut film 1920: Horrors of the Heart, she recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show.

Avika Gor recalls her 'cringe' scenes:

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Avika Gor was asked about her role that makes her cringe, and she went on to name Roli from Sasural Simar Ka. Avika listed out the ‘weird things’ she did on the show and quipped, "I have told a bhoot (ghost) to not take the law into its own hands. I have been stabbed by a trishul. I have gone through the impossible during my stint in that show. I have returned from the dead thrice, and was kidnapped 50 times. I even got married six or seven times.” Further, she explained how she was married to the same person thrice and the rest of the time was ‘almost’ married off to someone else.

Speaking about Avika's Bollywood debut film, 1920: Horrors of the Heart is written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Krishna Bhatt. The Bhatts announced their association with Avika through a social media post. 1920- Horrors of the Heart is produced under the banner of Loneranger Products and Houseful Motion Pictures. The film is set to release in theatres on June 23.

About Avika Gor's professional life:

Avika has already made a name for herself in the South film industry. In 2013, she made her Telugu film debut with 'Uyyala Jampala'. Avika went on to star in successful South Indian films including Cinema Choopistha Mava, Care of Footpath 2, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Raju Gari Gadhi 3, and Net. She also made her Kazakhstani debut with the film I Go To School.

