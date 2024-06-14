Avika Gor recalls learning about menstruation while shooting for Balika Vadhu; shares interesting anecdote

Avika Gor has been a part of the showbiz industry since she was seven years old. The actress became a household name after playing the lead role in the hit show Balika Vadhu. She essayed the role of Anandi and was loved by the viewers for her acting mettle. Recently, Avika aka Anandi shed light on how she learned about periods/menstruation while shooting for the show.

Speaking with Hauterrfly, Avika Gor reminisced about Balika Vadhu's days, spoke about her upcoming project, talked about her relationship with her boyfriend Milind Chandwani, and more.

Avika Gor reveals how she learned about periods:

When asked how she got awareness about menstruation, Avika Gor said, "From Balika Vadhu." Sharing an interesting anecdote, Avika recalled, "Surprisingly, my periods hadn't started and I was supposed to shoot an episode where Anandi (her character from Balika Vadhu) gets her periods and she is staying with her inlaws, not with her mother."

Elaborating more about the scene, Avika said, "It was a whole two-episode drama where she has been crying because she has seen blood everywhere and her sasu maa (Smita Bansal who played Sumitra) tries to explain to Anandi how it is okay and normal. She is also feeling bad that her mother is not with her."

Revealing what happened behind the scenes, Avika mentioned that her director asked her whether she knew what periods were. The actress shared that she told the director what periods are as her mother had explained to her about it.

Advertisement

Avika said, "For that particular scene my mom had explained to me what periods are. She said, 'You have this scene so I have to explain it to you. This will happen in real life too but this is how it is.' So thanks to Balika Vadhu, I learned too many things too early."

In the same interaction, Avika mentioned how Balika Vadhu taught her too many things at a very early age. She expressed how she never knew that child marriage would still happen in India but later she learned that it still happens in some parts of India.

About Balika Vadhu:

For the uninformed, Avika played the role of Anandi from 2008 to 2010. Balika Vadhu had a long run from 2008 to 2016 and starred many prominent faces like Pratyusha Banerjee, Sidharth Shukla, Shashank Vyas, Shakti Anand, Mahhi Vij and many others.

ALSO READ: Cannes International Film Festival: Hina Khan to Avika Gor; 6 TV personalities who ruled red carpet over years