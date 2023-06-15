Avika Gor reveals being replaced in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim; Here's what happened

Avika Gor has been riding high on success and is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. After shining bright with her performance on TV and in the South film industry, the actress is gearing up to win the hearts of the audience with her first Bollywood film1920: Horrors of the Heart. The actress is currently busy promoting 1920: Horrors of the Heart and recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show. While talking to the host, she shared several details of her personal and professional life.

Avika replaced in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim

When Siddharth Kannan questioned Avika whether she stepped out from Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Avika replied, "I didn't back out they replaced me." Elaborating on what happened, Avika said, "Paperwork was done and I was supposed to sign the contract the next day and I got a call saying that 'We are going ahead with somebody else' I said ok."

Further, Avika admitted that she was expecting her to be replaced and when asked about the reason, the actress revealed that she faced a similar experience with the same team in the past. When asked if she was referring to Salman Khan's Antim, Avika confirmed with a nod and revealed that she was replaced 2 weeks before the film's shooting.

Take a look at the post here-

The Balika Vadhu actress explained, "At the end of the day it's their call and it's okay. They must have had their reasons, they know better." Asked if she was hurt, the actress said, "Yes, I am human. Of course, you have that feeling that I wish this didn't happen the second time. But I think it was meant to be. I'm not saying what they did was wrong because at the end of the day, they also have to choose wisely. They have to take calls as to who is the best for their film and that's who they go ahead with."

On the professional front, Avika Gor is gearing up for her Bollywood debut film 1920: Horrors of the Heart. The film is written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Krishna Bhatt. 1920- Horrors of the Heart is produced under the banner of Loneranger Products and Houseful Motion Pictures. The film is set to release in theatres on June 23.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Avika Gor recalls her 'cringe' scenes from Sasural Simar Ka, quips 'I have returned from the dead thrice'