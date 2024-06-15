Avika Gor, best known for her role as Anandi in the hit TV show Balika Vadhu, has been an integral part of the industry since she was 7 years old. The actress who captured the hearts of the audience with her performance recently shared how she got the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu.

In a recent interview with Hautterrfly, Avika Gor opened up about Balika Vadhu, her projects, her personal life, and more.

How did Avika Gor get a role in Balika Vadhu?

Avika Gor, when asked about her audition for Balika Vadhu, revealed that she was dancing at a mall that caught the attention of someone who recognized her talent. She revealed that the person felt, “Ladki expressions achcha deti hai.” The person talked to her father, suggesting he should consider acting as a career for her.

Initially, her father didn't take it seriously, but the next day, the person called him and invited them for a photoshoot. It turned out to be with Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Avika Gor’s Balika Vadhu audition

As soon as she learned about it, she expressed her excitement, recalling how she told her father that she wanted to pursue acting and do serials. Even at the age of 7, she had clear plans. Then came the Balika Vadhu audition, where she remembered receiving a script with several dialogues for the first time. She said that child actors don't generally get so many dialogues to handle.

Avika mentioned that there were 300 girls, so she felt very nervous. On top of that, she had to speak in a Rajasthani dialect. She remembered she was almost crying, thinking, ‘How will I do this, Dad? I don't understand anything.’ Even the casting director ensured that every line she spoke was delivered with perfection. Then, after being shortlisted, Balika Vadhu happened, and it changed her life.

More about Avika Gor

For the unversed, Avika Gor played the role of Anandi from 2008 to 2010. Balika Vadhu had a successful run spanning from 2008 to 2016, featuring popular actors such as Pratyusha Banerjee, Sidharth Shukla, Shashank Vyas, Shakti Anand, Mahhi Vij, and more. She has also been featured in several films, like Paathshala, Thank You, Popcorn, and others.

