Avika Gor talks about staying positive and motivated in life; Says 'I don't think I'm capable of doing that'

Actress Avika Gor is popularly known as Anandi from Balika Vadhu among the masses. Her character is still fresh in the minds of the audiences and this iconic role made her a household name. She started her acting career at a very young age and has become one of the well-known celebrities in the showbiz world. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 1920: Horrors of the Heart and recently in an interview she opened up about how she stays motivated in life.

Avika Gor talks about staying positive in life

Talking about her greatest strength, Avika said ‘My greatest strength is to forget the negative things people say and forgive them. It's not easy to do that. I've seen a lot of people forgiving, but not forgetting. And that kind of ruins the day as that's why they feel sad about a lot of things, and hold a lot of grudges towards people for a long time. I don't think I'm capable of doing that. So there's a lot of space in my heart for all the positives. And, I have zero regrets, zero negative emotions about anybody at all, no grudges, nothing.’

She further added that ‘I think that is a big strength that I have, and I just let things go easily. It adds much positivity in my life and makes me feel really happy at all times, and when I see myself being happy, I see my loved ones happy around me. Just to see that happiness float around me I want to continue doing what I do.’ Avika believes that being happy is more important than being successful.

About Avika Gor

Speaking of her personal life, Avika is dating former Roadies Real Heroes contestant Milind Chandwani. The duo often express their feeling for each other on social media and are head over heels in love with each other. On the professional front, Avika has already made a name for herself in the South film industry. In 2013, she made her Telugu film debut with 'Uyyala Jampala'. Avika went on to star in successful films including Cinema Choopistha Mava, Care of Footpath 2, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Raju Gari Gadhi 3, and Net. She also made her Kazakhstani debut with the film I Go To School. Now, the actress is all set to enter Bollywood with her upcoming film 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

