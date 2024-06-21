Avneet Kaur shares her favorite bridal look from recent film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage; fans cannot stop gushing

Avneet Kaur, who recently dazzled the world with her debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, turned heads with her stunning and graceful appearance on the red carpet. The young actress exuded elegance in a beautifully crafted gown, leaving a lasting impression on the global audience.

Adding to her stunning looks, Avneet Kaur recently shared a breathtaking picture on Instagram, posing in a bright red bridal ensemble, which was one of her looks from her recent film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

She wrote in the caption, “One of my most fav looks from #luvkiarrangemarriage was the wedding look. It turned out so beautiful!”

Avneet Kaur stuns in bridal lehenga with intricate embroidery

Avneet Kaur is wearing a beautiful bright red bridal lehenga with detailed silver embroidery. Her outfit has intricate patterns that add to its elegant look.

She accessorized with a big statement necklace, large earrings, and a matching maang tikka, which go perfectly with her traditional style.

Her hands are decorated with detailed mehndi designs, and she is wearing a set of colorful bangles. Her radiant smile and graceful pose complete the look, showcasing her timeless beauty and sophistication.

Take a look at Avneet Kaur’s post:

Fans’ reaction to Avneet Kaur’s post

The comment section on Avneet Kaur's Instagram post is brimming with admiration and compliments for her bridal appearance. Followers are expressing their amazement and praise enthusiastically, with numerous comments highlighting her beauty.

Many users are enhancing their comments with heart and star emojis to further emphasize their admiration and appreciation for her stunning look. The overall tone of the comments is one of adoration and delight, as fans celebrate her radiant and elegant bridal style.

Avneet Kaur in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

The recent romantic comedy Luv Ki Arrange Marriage has created a lot of excitement since its release on an OTT platform. Its new and entertaining storyline has resonated well with viewers, reviving their interest in the rom-com genre.

During a recent interview, Avneet Kaur talked about her experience working with seasoned actors like Supriya Pathak and Annu Kapoor.

