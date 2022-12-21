Ayaz Khan and Jannat Khan blessed with a baby girl

Actor Ayaz Khan and wifey Jannat Khan have become parents to a baby girl as the couple announced the good news on December 21. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor announced in September that they are expecting their first child. The couple enjoys a massive social media following as they keep their fans entertained with their funny videos and pictures. For the unversed, Ayaz and Jannat embraced parenthood after almost five years of their marriage and we are just so happy for them. The actor has shared a glimpse of their little one and we are just in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayaz announced the arrival of their baby girl with a heart melting picture. In the photo, the new born can be seen holding fingers of her mom and dad but her face isn’t revealed. However, revealing her beautiful name, Ayaz wrote, ‘Dua’s do come true!! On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan.’ As soon as he shared the picture, celebs and fans flooded the comment section with their love and blessings.

Ayaz shares his feelings

In an interview with Etimes, Ayaz said “I can’t believe that I have become a father… it’s crazy. Initially, it felt as if I was holding someone else’s baby, like a friend’s child (laughs!). To be honest, the feeling took some time to sink in. Our daughter is adorable. It’s so strange that you are so worried while holding someone else’s newborn but when it is your own, it comes so naturally to you -- holding the baby and cradling her. You know you will be fine and won’t hurt the baby. It’s a feeling that can’t be explained. You have to experience it to understand what it is. It’s amazing!”

About Ayaz

Ayaz tied the knot with Jannat in 2018 and it was an arrange marriage. On the work front, he began her career in 2005 with the film Bluffmaster. He has acted in movies like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Chashme Baddoor. He has also appeared in some TV series like Parichay, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Laut Aao Trisha, Kaisi Yeh Yaarian, Kesari Nandan and many more.