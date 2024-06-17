Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan angrily slams netizen for sending inappropriate message to her on social media; here's what happened

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Ayesha Khan maintains an active social media presence and often treats fans with her candid pictures and videos. Only recently, she took to her official Instagram handle and slammed a user for sending her an inappropriate message.

Expressing her anger, the actress bashed the netizen for his mentality and asserted that without speaking against such incidents, society wouldn't walk towards change and progress.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan's befitting reply to a netizen

Taking to her Instagram story, Ayesha Khan shared a screenshot of a text that she received from a user. The netizen's message described an inappropriate and obscene situation related to the Bigg Boss 17 fame.

Replying to the same, she wrote, "High time we keep name on shame to these people!! They are around us, it's just we don't know how they think of women, when no one's watching. Wonder how women in his family are safe around him."

The social media influencer further added, "Aise kaise chalega. Aap jo mann mein aaye keh denge (How will this work? You will say whatever comes to your mind) just because you know, no one's gonna point it out, no one's gonna know aapne kise kya message kiya? (What did you message and to whom) I know when wishers will ask me not to give attention to creeps like these? But hum bolenge nahi toh badlaav aayega kaise? (If we don't speak up, how will change come?)."

Besides this, Ayesha Khan asked the netizen to watch dreams better than his thoughts and mentioned not to make an excuse saying that the account was hacked.

Have a look at Ayesha Khan's reply here:

More about Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan emerged as a popular personality in showbiz owing to her stint in Bigg Boss 17. She entered the show as a wild card contestant, and her equation with Munawar Faruqui created headlines.

When inside the house, Ayesha shared a close bond with Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar. Most recently, she was seen in a music video alongside the Udaariyaan actor, taking the internet by storm.

