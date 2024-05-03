Is something new cooking? We think so, as Ayesha Khan recently posted a picture with veteran actress Indira Krishnan. And, the post has led to the birth of several speculations. In fact, the perplexing captions have left fans in a dilemma if Ayesha and Indira are planning to work on a project.

While Ayesha Khan is known for her stint on Bigg Boss 17, Indira Krishnan is a familiar personality in the television fraternity and has been active for more than 15 years.

Ayesha Khan to work with Indira Krishnan?

Earlier in the day, on May 3, Ayesha Khan treated fans with a beautiful photo of her posing alongside Krishnaben Khakhrawala actress Indira Krishnan. The duo is seen sharing smiles and affection.

Dropping the picture, Ayesha Khan wrote, "Do I resemble @indirakrishna101 jii? What’s cooking? Kar le sath mein kaam?? Kar rahe hai hum sath mein kaam?"

Have a look at the post here:

Dressed in traditional attires, Indira Krishnan and Ayesha Khan exude classy vibes. While the Bigg Boss 17 fame is seen wearing a maroon cotton saree, the veteran actress redefines elegance in a black saree.

Well, the post has undoubtedly left fans wondering if they are coming together for a project in the future or have already joined hands for a venture in which details have not surfaced. Whatever the case be, it is sure that would be a delight to their fans.

Fans reaction on Ayesha Khan's post

Commenting on Ayesha Khan's post, a fan wrote, "Same same but different." Another admirer expressed, "Yes you resemble a lot like her, Ayesha." Further, a comment read, "Agar Mam k sath m kaam nhi kar rahi ho tou karle plzz.super excited to see both of you together. (If you are not working with ma'am then please do. Super excited to see both of you together.)"

About Ayesha Khan and Indira Krishnan

Ayesha Khan made headlines owing to her wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 17. Most recently, she appeared alongside Abhishek Kumar in a music video, Khaali Botal.

On the other hand, Indira Krishnan is the talk of the town as she is all set to play Kausalya in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, Ramayan.

