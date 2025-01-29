Ayesha Khan’s latest post reminds us to slow down and romanticize life; Check out her PICS ft. Sunny Kaushal and Ashish Verma

Ayesha Khan, who rose to fame with her short yet memorable stint in Bigg Boss 17, has kept herself busy with interesting projects. Most recently, she wrapped up an untitled project with actors Sunny Kaushal and Ashish Verma. Now, the actress shared a few candid moments of the days spent together with her co-stars.

On January 28, Ayesha Khan took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a series of pictures featuring Sunny Kaushal and Ashish Verma. The first photo is a selfie of the actress with her co-actors. The following pictures show the actress soaking in the winter sun; another shows one of the actors enjoying a meal at a local dhaba.

Check out Ayesha Khan’s post below:

Through the pictures, one also gets a glimpse of the actress’ look in the project. She sports short, wavy hair and a makeup-free, radiant look. Besides the pictures, it is the caption that caught our attention. It reads, “Zindagi ka window seat ft. Mere pyaare asisssssss aur kaushaliya (red heart emoji).”

Ashish Verma and Sunny Kaushal dropped red heart emojis in the comment section under the post.

While the actors have kept details about the film under wraps, Sunny Kaushal took to social media to share glimpses from their wrap-up party. Besides Ayesha, Sunny, and Ashish, it also features Nimrit Kaur and Medha Shankr. Reportedly, the film is a detective comedy.

Talking about Ayesha Khan’s work, in the past, she has been seen in many music videos. Currently, she is also busy with Dreamiyata Drama’s Rafuu, opposite Karanveer Grover.

The actress made headlines when she participated in Bigg Boss 17 and confronted Munawar Faruqui over his alleged relationship. Bringing the stand-up comedian's personal life into the spotlight created a lot of drama. After coming out of the house, Khan even called out trolls for abusing her.