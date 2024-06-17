Ayesha Khan's shimmery floor-length red gown is perfect to spice up your date night with bae: WATCH

Ayesha Khan is quite popular on social media and keeps giving fans candid glimpses of her life. She is known for her dance moves and fashion sense. Most recently, the actress was spotted in the city and was captured wearing a stunning red shimmery dress. She looked no less than a fairy, and the eye-catching piece she wore was a true statement-maker.

The way Ayesha carried her outfit inspired countless modern fashionistas along the way. Undeniably, the Bigg Boss 17-fame knew how to serve PHAT (pretty, hot, and tempting) vibes. Her dress is definitely your inspiration to dress spicy for a romantic date night.

Decoding Ayesha Khan's outfit

Ayesha Khan's red shimmery and glittery dress featured an alluring plunging neckline, and it was all things hot and sassy. Her overall look screamed elegance and luxury. The sleek straps added a layer of sultriness, and the floor-length gown hugged her curves, accentuating them to sheer perfection. As she flaunted her well-toned body, it was kind of impossible for us not to fall in love with the classy piece.

Her dress was laden with red sequins, which were arranged to create a fabulous pattern, elevating the whole outfit. The sparkly dress had a train extension trailing behind her as she walked ahead and posed for the shutterbugs. Ah! It would not be wrong to say that the pretty diva made every onlooker's jaw drop with her poise and sassy outfit.

Here's Ayesha Khan's elegant look:

Furthermore, Bigg Boss 17 chose to complete her alluring and dazzling date night outfit with golden statement earrings and a cuff. However, her no-accessory look allowed her dress to take center stage and grab attention.

She left her dark tresses open, adding sophistication to her overall look. Speaking of her makeup, Ayesha Khan went for nude-colored lipstick, mascara-laden lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and blushed cheeks.

So, what do you think of Ayesha Khan's classy ensemble? Is it a yay or nay for you? Would you opt for a similar dress for date night with your boyfriend? Share your thoughts and let us know!

