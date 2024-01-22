Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Here’s how Neil Bhatt is celebrating in Mumbai

The Pran Pratisthan ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir took place today. The entire country has come together to celebrate this historical moment. While a few celebrities from the television industry were invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, a few took to social media to express their wishes with fans and others shared on social media how they are celebrating the day. Actor Neil Bhatt visited Ram Mandir in Mumbai to offer his prayer.

Neil Bhatt seeks blessings at Ram Mandir

Actor Neil Bhatt who essayed the role of Lakshman in the 2012 television drama, Ramayan celebrated the day in Mumbai in his own way. He visited Ram Mandir to offer his prayers to Lord Ram on the auspicious day. Taking to social media, he shared a video of him at the temple.

Watch Neil Bhatt’s video here:

Uploading the video, he wrote in the caption, “जय श्री राम #shreeram #neilbhatt #history #historical #bb17 #biggboss17” The video shows Neil Bhatt offering his prayer at the temple, then writing Jai Shree am with flower petals on the temple ground.

Wearing a yellow kurta that he paired with white pants, the actor looked dashing in ethnic. His wife, Aishwarya Shama, also commented under the video, “Jai Shree Ram.”

Advertisement

Reacting to the former Bigg Boss 17 contestant’s video, netizens wrote, "May Shree Ram bless you and your family with lots of happiness, success and prosperity." Others also chanted, 'Jai Shree Ram' in the comment section.

A few users also remembered his role as Laxman in Mahabharat and dropped compliments. One comment reads, "I also watching your Ramayan today..you played the role of Laxman so well and divinely."

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony was held today at Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the rituals. After this, he addressed the crowd the invitees. The temple will be open to the common public after a day.

Many popular Bollywood celebrities have marked their attendance at the event today. Ramayan's Dipika Chikhliwala, Arun Govil, and Sunil Lahrri are also at Ayodhya for the event.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Kapil Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, others chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as they extend wishes