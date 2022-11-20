Ayushmann Khurrana reveals interesting anecdote from his Indian Idol audition days; WATCH to find out

Indian Idol has been the most popular singing show on TV screens. After 12 successful seasons, Indian Idol 13 is presently airing and has some talented singers as contestants. Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani have once again taken the judges' seats for the 13th season of this iconic singing reality show. The show enjoys a massive fan following and is watched by audiences belonging to all age groups.

Owing to the popularity of Indian Idol 13, many well-known celebrities grace the show to promote their upcoming film and have a fun time with the contestants and the judges of the show. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana graced the show to promote his upcoming film An Action Hero. Sony TV recently dropped a promo of Indian Idol 13 in which we see Ayushmann reveals interesting anecdote from his Indian Idol audition days. In the promo, Ayushmann says, "Mei aur Neha ek hi din reject hue the Indian Idol se, aur hum train se vapis jare the Mumbai se Delhi, hum 50 log ek sath reject hue the. Neha aaj judge hai aur mei yaha par aaya hu so it really just helps a lot."

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Aap bhi samet lijiye inspiration Neha ji aur Ayushmann ji se! Aur miss mat kijiye Indian Idol 13 ka #IndiaKiFarmaish special! Iss Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!"

About An Action Hero:

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that An Action Hero is truly a genre breaker for him. The National award-winner is playing the role of Manav, a young Bollywood action hero who is chased by Bhoora Solanki, a municipal councilor of Mandothi village in Haryana. Jaideep Ahlawat is appearing in the role of Bhoora Solanki in the film. While speaking at the Sahitya AajTak 2022, Ayushmann also added that his camaraderie with Jaideep Ahlawat is going to be the best of 2022. An Action Hero, which is slated to hit the theatres on December 2, this year, is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and T Series.

About Indian Idol:

Judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani, the show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.