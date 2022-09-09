Baal Shiv shuts down abruptly; Mouli Ganguly hints towards ‘blame game’ between production and actors
The mythological show Baal Shiv will be going off-air by the next week and it will be replaced by Doosri Maa.
Baal Shiv, a popular mythological TV show, will go off-air next Friday, September 16. The show that started the previous year in November has been shut down by the network. Baal Shiv’s sudden going to the wall is shocking because of the reason behind it. As per reports by Hindustan Times, the showrunners and the actors were at loggerheads resulting in the channel taking the decision.
According to sources, “The production house and the actors weren’t on the same page. The actors on the show had multiple issues with the production house not using their dates. Most of the actors even put down the papers and were retained. This was happening for some time. Meanwhile, the channel wanted their new show Doosri Maa to come in a prime slot, thus they decided to pull the plug.”
Actor Mouli Ganguly who played Mahasati Anusuya in the show confirmed the news. She shared, “Yes, the show is going off air. I had quit the show a few days before because my dates were not being used. And I have already wrapped up the shoot. I don’t know the reason behind its shutting down. Yes, there has been this blame game but I don’t want to get into it.”
The cast of the show comprises of Siddharth Arora, Shivya Pathania, Krip Kapur Suri, Praneet Bhatt, Dakssh Ajit Singh and others.