Baal Shiv shuts down abruptly; Mouli Ganguly hints towards ‘blame game’ between production and actors

Baal Shiv, a popular mythological TV show, will go off-air next Friday, September 16. The show that started the previous year in November has been shut down by the network. Baal Shiv’s sudden going to the wall is shocking because of the reason behind it. As per reports by Hindustan Times, the showrunners and the actors were at loggerheads resulting in the channel taking the decision.

According to sources, “The production house and the actors weren’t on the same page. The actors on the show had multiple issues with the production house not using their dates. Most of the actors even put down the papers and were retained. This was happening for some time. Meanwhile, the channel wanted their new show Doosri Maa to come in a prime slot, thus they decided to pull the plug.”