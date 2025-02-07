Baalveer fame Dev Joshi shares UNSEEN PICS with fiancée Aarti from engagement; don't miss his romantic gesture

Whenever it's about Baalveer, fans surely get nostalgic and recall how the show made their childhood more memorable. A few days ago, Dev Joshi (who played the titular role in the show) delighted admirers by announcing his engagement to his fiancée, Aarti. And now, the actor shared some new and unseen pics from the engagement ceremony. The pictures have the soon-to-get-married couple smiling and radiating love.

In the photos, the actor's fiancée radiates charm in a delicate pink floral saree, her hair cascading down her shoulders. Dev, dressed in smart and formal attire, stands beside her. The atmosphere is filled with joy as he is surrounded by his family members, who share this special moment.

In one of the pictures, the Baalveer fame gracefully got down on his knees to propose to Aarti at the engagement. Joshi and Aarti also cut a cake, marking the new beginning. The images capture the essence of their love story. Dropping the snapshots, the young personality wrote, "Some beautiful memories captured from the Engagement ceremony! Swipe till I get down on one knee!"

Take a look at the post here:

Before dropping the unseen moments from their engagement ceremony, Dev Joshi shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram handle. The post highlighted his enthusiasm and happiness over starting a new journey.

Sharing a sweet photo ft Aarti, he wrote, "As we bid farewell to the first month of 2025, we can’t help but reflect on how incredible this new chapter has already been. From beautiful surprises to unforgettable moments, this month has given us memories we’ll cherish forever. Thank you for being a part of one of the most special days of our lives—this journey is just beginning, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come!"

For the unversed, besides playing Baalveer, Dev Joshi is known for shows like Mahima Shani Dev Ki, Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, and Chandrashekhar.

