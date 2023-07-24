Baarish Aa Gayi Hai Poster OUT: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's monsoon track to release on THIS date

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a highly talented actor in the entertainment world and has a huge fan base. She gained popularity by playing the lead role of Tejo Sandhu in the successful show Udaariyaan. Following that, she got a chance to participate in the show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. Her time in Bigg Boss 16 earned her a lot of fans, love, and fame. Since then, she has become a well-known figure, and her career has been on the rise. Now, Priyanka is excited about her new project and has given her fans a sneak peek of it.

Baarish Aa Gayi Hai Poster OUT:

A few minutes ago, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her upcoming song Baarish Aa Gayi Hai. The Bigg Boss 16 fame shared the poster of the music video and gave a glimpse of her sizzling look. In the picture, she looks stunning, dressed in a blue saree, wearing bangles, and the setting shows that it's raining. Sharing this poster, Priyanka wrote, "This season, let the raindrops paint a picture of a longing heart. #BaarishAaGayiHai by #PrateekshaSrivastava featuring #PriyankaChaharChoudhary will be yours, soon. Song is releasing on 26.07.2023."

Take a look at Baarish Aa Gayi Hai poster here-

Fans react:

As soon as this poster was up on the internet, fans and friends flooded the comment section of the post and expressed their excitement for Priyanka's upcoming track. One fan commented, "Wow pari's new MV WAITING WAITING" while another user wrote, "Wow! The poster looks incredibly captivating! I can't wait to listen to the song and watch the music video." Actress Kanika Mann also dropped a comment on the post and wrote, "Aaa gyi hai .. aur ruk nahi rahi hai" and replying to her comment Priyanka wrote, "@officialkanikamann enjoy then."

Details of Baarish Aa Gayi Hai:

Featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Baarish Aa Gayi Hai is sung by Prateeksha Srivastava. The music for this monsoon track is composed by Sushant and Shankar, with lyrics written by Kumaar. It is directed by Feroz Khan. Presented by Zee Music Company, Baarish Aa Gayi Hai is all set to release on July 26, 2023.

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's professional life:

Recently, Naagin 7 promo went viral on the internet where the main lead's face was not revealed. There were several speculations that Priyanka has been roped in to play the lead role in Naagin 7. However, the actress has not yet confirmed this news. There are several rumors that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. However, there is no official confirmation of this as well.

