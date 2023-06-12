Baarish Aayi Hai: 5 things you wouldn't want to miss in Ankit Gupta-Shivangi Joshi's music video

Ankit Gupta and Shivangi Joshi are undoubtedly among the popular actors in the industry. Both have established themselves as successful actors and are busy with their respective projects. Amidst this, the two actors collaborated on a music video titled 'Baarish Aayi Hai'. The music video was released today and fans of the actors are over the moon. The song received positive responses from the fans which is evident from the comments. From styling to visuals, there are many elements that made the song trending on social media within a few hours of release.

Take a sneak peek into Ankit Gupta and Shivangi Joshi's music video here:

If you haven't watched Ankit and Shivangi's music video yet, here are 5 things that you wouldn't want to miss in the music video.

Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta's color-coordinated outfits

Ankit and Shivangi look perfect in every frame largely due to their color-coordinated outfits. No, they aren't twinning, but their outfits catch your attention as soon as you start watching. From Shivangi's white dress and Ankit's white shirt in the first scene to the black and red outfit at the end; the outfits worn by the actors deserve attention and can inspire couples to take notes for their next outing.

Classic romance in the rain

It is evident from the title of the song what the music video is about. Viewers can watch Ankit and Shivangi's sizzling chemistry as they dance and enjoy in the rain. The rains have added allure to the melodious track and you can end up missing your better half while watching the song.

Effortless chemistry between Shivangi and Ankit

This is the first time Ankit and Shgivangi joined hands for a music video together and they have captured the hearts of the audience with their effortless chemistry on screen. Shivangi's natural beauty and Ankit's charm have created magic. Netizens on social media are already yearning for more seeing the pair on screen.

Visual narrative

One of the most important elements that the audience loved is the visual aesthetics of the video. From the picturesque locations to the first scene where Shivangi is on the balcony; everything about the video is dreamy. The cinematography is on point and the storytelling is seamless. The video released only a few hours back already garnered 241,262 views

Addictive hook steps

It's been only a few hours since the song released and fans are already gushing over the hook step. Every time the beat drops, Ankit and Shivangi are seen matching steps to coordinated moves. A few hours of wait and we are sure netizens will take to social media to show off their steps on the track.

