Baarish Aayi Hai: Did you know Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta have worked together in the past?

Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta are undoubtedly among the most popular and successful actors in the entertainment industry. Be it their talent or charm, both have carved a space in the hearts of the audience. Over the years, both actors have worked on numerous projects and left a mark with their talent. Again, they are all set to swoon the hearts of the audiences by featuring together in a new project. Yes, Shivangi and Ankit will soon be seen together in a music video titled Baarish Aayi Hai. Their unexpected collaboration has left fans frenzy, and fans are eagerly waiting for their song to release.

Shivangi and Ankit have worked together in the past?

However, not many would not, but Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta have worked together in the past. The actors acted together years ago in a show called Begusarai. Begusarai was a hit show starring Shivangi Joshi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, and Sartaj Gill in lead roles. But the show also featured Ankit Gupta in pivotal roles, and he essayed the role of Garv Priyom Thakur in the show. Begusarai aired from 2 March 2015 to 24 June 2016. After Shivangi and Ankit's collaboration was announced recently, fans couldn't stop trending their old videos from Begusarai.

About Baarish Aayi Hai:

Speaking about Baarish Aayi Hai, the music video stars Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta and is sung by Rito Riba. Shivangi recently shared the poster of the song on her social media handle and announced her collaboration with Ankit. The lyrics of this song are penned by Rana Sotal and the music is provided by Rajat Nagpal. The teaser of Baarish Aayi Hai will be out on June 10 on the Play Dmf channel.

On the professional front, Shivangi Joshi will be soon seen opposite Kushal Tandon in Ekta Kapor's produced show Barsaatein. Speaking about Ankit, the actor is currently busy with his ongoing show Junooniyat.

