Baarish Aayi Hai: Shivangi Joshi-Ankit Gupta's collab leaves fans in frenzy; Teaser to release on THIS date

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi has been riding high on success and often manages to surprise fans by showcasing her talent. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and has carved a special space in the hearts of the viewers. Over the years, she has worked with several actors in numerous shows, music videos, and web shows. Shivangi has joined hands with actor Ankit Gupta. This will be the first time that audiences' favorite actors will be seen together in a music video.

Baarish Aayi Hai poster out:

A few hours ago, Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle and shared a poster of her upcoming song 'Baarish Aayi Hai.' In this love-dipped poster, we see Shivangi and Ankit look lost in love as they enjoy the rain. Sharing this poster, Shivangi wrote, "Paint your heart with love this rainy season with #BaarishAayi Hai Teaser Out on 10th June only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel."

Take a look at Baarish Aayi Hai poster:

Fans react:

As soon as this poster was up, fans went gaga over Shivangi and Ankit Gupta's collaboration and expressed their excitement in the comment section of this post. One user wrote, "Shivi or ankiiii wow yaar tooo much excited for this." Another fan commented, "Omg !! What a surprise Just can't wait to watch your music video yayy."

About Baarish Aayi Hai:

Baarish Aayi Hai stars Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta and is sung by Rito Riba. The lyrics of this song are penned by Rana Sotal and the music is provided by Rajat Nagpal. The teaser of Baarish Aayi Hai will be out on June 10 on the Play Dmf channel.

On the professional front, Shivangi Joshi will be soon seen opposite Kushal Tandon in Ekta Kapor's produced show Barsaatein. Speaking about Ankit, the actor is currently busy with his ongoing show Junooniyat.

