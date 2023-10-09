Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Mohit Malik's son Ekbir outshines him on the sets of the show

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a newly launched show and has slowly and steadily made a place in the hearts of the viewers. The story of the show revolves around two completely different individuals getting together and eventually marrying each other. The current track of the show revolves around Vandana and Vaibhav's wedding preparations. Kunal knows about Vaibhav being a cheater and conspiring against Vandana and his family. He tried to inform the same to them, but Vandana and his family did not believe him. While there's intense drama onscreen, the offscreen atmosphere on the sets got quite playful as lead actor Mohit Malik's son Ekbir visited the sets for the first time.

Mohit Malik who plays the character of Kunal in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si had a little guest on the sets of his show. His son Ekbir and his wife Additie Malik paid him a surprise visit on the sets. This is the first time that Ekbir visited any of Mohit's sets. The little munchkin was seen enjoying himself on the sets as almost every cast member played with him and welcomed him on the sets with open arms. Mohit's co-actress Sayli Salunkhe was seen carrying Ekbir around the sets while he playfully met the other members of the cast. Sharing the beautiful glimpses from the same day, Mohit wrote on Instagram, "His first visit to my set. It was special as he gave me a surprise. I felt great and for the first time out of the place on my set as he stole all the attention or I say he stole my thunder … but it’s not his mistake. He’s a malik."

Mohit Malik's personal life

Apart from being a phenomenal actor in shows like Doli Armaano Ki and Kulfi Kumar Bajewale among others, Mohit is also a great husband and father. Mohit married Additie Malik on 1st December 2010 and welcomed a baby boy on 29 April 2021.

