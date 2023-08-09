Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda to appear in Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe’s show?

The upcoming romantic drama, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has already created a buzz since the announcement. Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe's show also released a few exciting promos giving the audience a glimpse of the upcoming television drama. This is the first time the actors are collaborating for a show, and viewers are excited to see the fresh pairing on screen. However, the audience has another reason to rejoice now. Speculations are rife that everyone's favorite Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will be seen in one of the special episodes.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod to appear in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod became everyone's favorite onscreen couple with their on-screen chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They enjoy a massive fan following. Now, the latest buzz is the much-adored pair will be seen in the upcoming television drama, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. India Forums reported today that sources close to them that sources informed them that Harshad and Pranali's Abhimanyu and Akshara will be seen with Sayli and Mohit's Vandana and Kunal. They will be playing a significant role in one of the introductory episodes to bring the two together. They will soon shoot for this special episode.

Take a look at one of the most recent promos of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si:

Reportedly, the cast of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si earlier shot for an integration episode with the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a few days back too.

About Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

The upcoming show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in lead roles. Mohit is playing a double role of Kunal and Rohit, while Sayli will be seen as Vandana. It also stars Abhidnya Bhave, Garvita Sadhwani, and Arisht Jain in supporting roles. The show was initially supposed to premiere on 8th August but now it is scheduled to premiere on August 21. The show revolves around 35-year-old Vandana, who chose not to get married and fulfill her family responsibilities. However, shouldered with the responsibilities of her world, she falls in love with Kunal. Now, audiences eagerly await to see how things unfold later. Produced by the renowned producer, Rajan Shahi, it seems it will be different from the usual love stories we see on television.

