Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Promo: Sayli Salunkhe, Mohit Malik's show depicts a mature and pure love story

Popular actors Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe are coming together for the first time in a new TV show. Both actors have been in many shows before and have impressed audiences with their acting skills. They will now be seen in Rajan Shahi's upcoming show called Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The show is a new story of two individuals in their 30s and 40s and their intertwined journey in pursuit of their dreams, and eventually the question of whether love is also possible past a certain age. Fans are very excited to see this new pairing on screen, and the makers have released a promo to increase the excitement even more.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Promo:

A few hours ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on its official social media handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming show. The promo introduces Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) and Kunal (Mohit Malik). Vandana is celebrating her 35th birthday with her family, but she's still single. Her relatives keep pressuring her to get married, but she believes in waiting for the right person to come along. Just when she's hopeful about pursuing her dreams, Kunal enters the scene. Kunal and Vandana have their first encounter. It will be intriguing to watch how their story unfolds, and in love and life, is age a barrier.

Watch Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Vandana apna 35th birthday celebrate kar rahi hai. Lekin kya use jiss gaadi ka intezaar hai wo use mil paayegi? Dekhiye nayi aur dilchasp kahani, #BaateinKuchAnkaheeSi, jald hi, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

About Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si:

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in lead roles. Sayli will be playing Vandana Karmarkar whereas Mohit will essay the role of Kunal Malhotra. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si also stars Abhidnya Bhave, Garvita Sadhwani, Arisht Jain and more. More details regarding the time and premiere date are still awaited.

