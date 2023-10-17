Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Promo: Vandana discovers truth about Vaibhav and Mrunal; what will be her next step?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, starring Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik, has been grabbing the attention of the viewers owing to its engaging plot. As per the current storyline of the show, Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) is married to Vaibhav (Karanveer Mehra), who is having an extramarital affair with Vandana's sister, Mrunal (Garvita Sadhwani). However, Vandana is not aware of this and trusts her husband blindly. Now, an upcoming twist in the show will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Promo:

A few hours ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Vandana discover the truth about her husband Vaibhav and her sister Mrunal having an affair. She gets shocked to see them together and breaks down. Vandana then promises herself to teach them the meaning of relationships. The caption of this promo read, "Rishton ki maryaada ki asliyat bataayegi Vandana, navshakti ke tarah bann kar! Dekhiye, #NavratriKiNavshakti #BaateinKuchAnkaheeSi mein, iss Navratri, raat 9 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Watch Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Promo here:

Storyline of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si:

From the time, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si premiered it has only garnered a positive response and love from the audience. The plot and the star cast's performance are loved by the audience. The show revolves around the lives of two individuals Kunal Malhotra (played by Mohit Malik) and Vandana Karmarkar (played by Sayli Salunkhe) in their 30s and 40s and their intertwined journey in pursuit of their dreams, and eventually the question of whether love is also possible past a certain age.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si premiered on August 21, 2023. Along with Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, the show also stars Abhidnya Bhave, Garvita Sadhwani, Arisht Jain and more in pivotal roles.

