Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Promo: Vandana-Kunal bond over past broken relationships; Will love bloom between them?

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has been one of the most loved shows on Indian Television screens and has a massive number of ardent viewers. The show has kept the audiences engaged owing to its exciting twists and turns. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the viewers by showcasing the bond and the journey of the lead actors Mohit and Sayli Salunkhe.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Promo:

Just a few hours ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on their social media handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming twist. In this promo, we see Mohit Malik (Kunal) and Sayli Salunkhe (Vandana) enjoy their ice cream as they talk about their respective past broken relationships. Kunal teases Vandana for not wearing vermillion and Mangalsutra.

Vandana mentioned how she is no longer stuck in her past. Vandana then teases Kunal for not wearing his wedding ring and he too gives the same reply. Both then say "Pyaar vyaar ko goli maar." It is then seen that Kunal's daughter Tara shares that she loves spending time with Kunal and Vandana. She then tells them to come together which embarrasses Kunal and Vandana.

Watch Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Naye rishtey ki nayi shuruaat hogi aur bhi khaas. Kya Vandana aur Kunal ke beech pyaar bharega ek nayi mithaas? Dekhiye #BaateinKuchAnkaheeSi, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 9 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

What happened so far in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?

So far, in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si it was seen that Vandana tied the knot with the love of her life, Vaibhav (Karanveer Mehra). However, Vaibhav was having an extramarital affair with Vandana's sister, Mrunal (Garvita Sadhwani). It was then seen that during Dussherra, Vandana discovers the truth about Vaibhav and Mrunal's relationship and is shattered to know about it.

Vandana feels betrayed after knowing that her entire family, except her father, knew about Mrunal and Vaibhav's relationship, but still they got her married to him. She then decides to end his marriage with Vaibhav and kicks Mrunal out of Vandana Niwas. She decided to emerge stronger from her past broken marriage and to achieve her goals in life.

