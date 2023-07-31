Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: THIS Bollywood singer to be part of Sayali Salunkhe and Mohit Malik's show? Find Out

Popular television actors Sayali Salunkhe and Mohit Malik have teamed up for the upcoming romantic drama Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The channel has produced many romantic dramas in the past like Barun Sobti-Sanaya Irani starrrer Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Navya starring Shaheer Sheikh and Soumya Seth. However, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a little different from regular romantic dramas and might come as a shocker for the regular television audience who mostly vouch for a simple and ordinary fairytale romance.

The makers of the show are already riding high with the massive success of their ongoing drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, what sets Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si apart from other dramas is its mature take on love and life which is a kind of first-time attempt by the producers. As seen in the promo the story revolves around two middle-aged independent individuals Vandana and Kunal hailing from different backgrounds. Their worlds collide when music comes to play a significant journey in their lives. The show is expected to be the biggest musical romance of the year on Indian Television.

Popular Bollywood singers to make an appearance on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

The first promo of the upcoming romantic drama Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has met with positive reviews from the audience. The audience has praised the promising plot of the story about the love story of its lead pair Vandana and Kunal who are in their early 30s and 40s but still single. It will exciting to witness how these two come together to make the biggest musical love story. In the promo Vandana and her family are celebrating her 35th birthday but they are worried about her single status. Vandana does not care about society's boundaries and has decided to get married to the right partner. Soon Kunal enters the scene and there is a spark between them indicating if age really matters in love.

While the star cast of the show is gearing up for a premiere, there is an exciting piece of news floating that ace Bollywood singers are all set to make an appearance on the show. If sources are to believe that popular Bollywood singers Neha Kakkar, Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, and Lucky Ali are a few names who have been approached for special appearances on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. This news will definitely increase the hype around the show.

Take a look at the promo of the show

About Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si stars Sayali Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in lead roles. It also stars Abhidnya Bhave, Garvita Sadhwani and Arisht Jain in supporting roles. The show will premiere on 8 August and air on weekdays at 9 pm on Star Plus.

