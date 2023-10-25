Pavitra Rishta actor Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhii Seth get divorced; latter confirms

Actress Nidhii Seth, who tied the knot with Karan Veer Mehra in 2021 has confirmed her divorce from the actor. The actress also shared that she is currently living with her family in Bangalore. The ex-couple first met on the sets of a commercial in 2008.

ETimes reported on October 25, Tuesday, about the divorce of the celebrity couple and mentioned that they could not reach Karan Veer Mehra. However, Nidhii Seth spoke about their divorce and confirmed, “Yes, we got divorced three months ago." She added, "We separated almost a year ago.”

While Nidhii didn’t reveal the reason behind their divorce, she shared, “I feel that toxicity in any relationship should not be accepted. Mental peace, mutual respect, loyalty and financial stability are necessary in a marriage.”

Further, the actress spoke about the other aspects that one should consider before getting into a relationship. She continued, “There are deeper aspects that should be considered before getting into a relationship. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough awareness in this world about certain personality traits and behaviour, which can ruin relationships.”

Nidhii Seth on returning to acting

The actress also shared that she is currently living with her parents in Bangalore and is in a happy place in her life. She is enjoying her break from work and is also planning to switch to an alternative career as an interior designer. “I am enjoying my break and focusing on my interior designing career for now. I love the weather, food and culture in Bengaluru,” concluded the actress.

On being asked if she has plans to return to Mumbai, she assured she would return to the city whenever there is an interesting acting opportunity. Given her passion for acting, it will always be a part of her life and Mumbai will always be close to her heart.

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra, who is best known for his role in Pavitra Rishta is currently busy shooting for the television drama, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. It stars Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe as Kunal and Vandana in the lead characters.

