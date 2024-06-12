Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’s Sayli Salunkhe praises Rajan Shahi; takes indirect dig at Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe

Rajan Shahi of Director’s Kut Productions has recently been making headlines for several reasons. It all started when he ousted Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Amid this, popular television actress Sayli Salunkhe who has worked with Shahi's production house in the recently wrapped Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has come out in support of the director.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Sayli Salunkhe, without taking any names, took a dig at the ousted actors and shared her experience working with Shahi's production house.

Sayli Salunkhe on her experience working with Rajan Shahi’s production house

Talking about Rajan Shahi recently making headlines after many actors spoke against him, Sayli Salunkhe said, “In Rajan’s (Shahi) show, people are questioning him but the actors also trouble him a lot."

She continued, "We don’t know who is at mistake but such things never happened to me.” The actress didn’t name Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami while sharing her views on the topic.

Check out Sayli Salunkhe's social media post here:

The actress further shared that Rajan Shahi’s production house is like a family to her and said, “Rajan ji used to be on sets at least 4 days in a week. He used to talk to everyone personally, he used to tell us the story and narrate it to us. If there was any problem, we used to call him saying ‘sir, yeh problem hai’. His team was also always ready (to help)."

Advertisement

She also added that even if today, she visits the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets, everyone gladly welcomes her and won't question why she came there. The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress shared that everyone who works for the production house is like a big family.

Sayli clarified that she isn’t praising Rajan Shahi just because she has worked with him. However, she went on and questioned those spreading unnecessary hate around his shows and concluded by calling him a “nice human being”.

In her words, “It is not like I am saying good things just because I worked with them. My experience was very good. There was unnecessary hate around our show. I saw that many people are abusing him, unnecessarily. I don’t know what was the past. My experience was too good. He (Rajan Shahi) is a very good producer. He is a very nice human being.”

Advertisement

On the work front, Sayli is currently seen in Pukar- Dil Se Dil Tak.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot posts video of face injury, fans react; WATCH