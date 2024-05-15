Sayli Salunkhe gained immense popularity for her role in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, where she played the main lead opposite Mohit Malik. In the show, she brilliantly portrayed the character of Vandana, a single woman in her mid-thirties. However, Sayli has now been cast in a new show called Pukaar, directed by Prateek Sharma. Excitingly, in this show, she will be playing a character that is much more relatable to her own age.

Therefore, in a recent interview with Free Press Journal Sayli shared her views on being typecast for a certain role. She also highlighted how her character in the forthcoming drama is different from her previous characters.

Sayli Salunkhe’s views on getting typecast

When Sayli was questioned about the fear and consequences of portraying a 35-year-old woman in her previous show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, she responded, "Yes, I was worried, I was afraid to play a character which is 35 years old." Additionally, she reminisced about how her colleagues, family, and friends advised her to be patient and wait for better opportunities, but despite that, Salunkhe couldn't resist the opportunity to collaborate with her favorite director Rajan Shahi.

Further, the actress claimed that Rajan Shahi has given her several good television shows and nothing stands in front of it.

Moving ahead, the actress stated, “Nowadays, everything has changed a lot. Being a typecast or not doing this character, I feel don't do negative, then you don't get a lead.” According to her, the audience has become mature and they don’t judge an actor from their on-screen character.

The 25-year-old actress believes that an actor can only grow when they accept challenging roles. She further mentioned that she was not helpless, rather she chose to do what she wanted.

According to the Bahot Pyaar Karte Hai actress age is never an issue in any field including in television, though she was afraid before now she has a better perspective. She added, “Playing the age of a character or being the mother of a child, I don't think it matters now.”

How is Sayli’s character in Pukaar different from previous characters?

Shedding light on the same Sayli stated that her characters in previous shows were quite mature ones but in Pukaar she will be playing a character that is much closer to her age group.

“This is a challenging task for me because I've become more mature in my personal life, and it's difficult to revert to a younger, more innocent character,” she said. Adding to this she mentioned that she is still figuring out how to create differences between two characters so that she could serve the audience with something fresh.

The story plot of Pukaar

In the same interview, Sayli gave a gist of her upcoming shows which created anticipation amongst the audience. She revealed that the plot of the show revolves around three main leads- her, her mother, and her sister. Further, she assured the audience that the story was very interesting, and the way it was narrated to her, it gave her goosebumps.

The 25-year-old further admitted that it is going to be challenging for her to execute the same in the best way possible.

Singing off she stated, “As an actor, I become deeply invested in my characters, and it's essential for me to quickly adapt to this new role and not get too attached.”

