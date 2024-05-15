Sayli Salunkhe is popularly known for her character Vandana in the Rajan Shahi-produced show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. In the show, the actress was seen in the lead role, opposite Mohit Malik. However, the show went off the air on March 12, 2024, due to lower TRP rates. After that, Sayli Salunkhe landed her next lead role in Pukaar.

Sayli, in a candid interview with the Free Press Journal, made several revelations related to her personal life and link-up rumors and also bashed the actors for making their personal life public on social media.

Sayli Salunkhe’s opinion on sharing personal life

In the interview, Sayli Salunkhe highlighted that actors unnecessarily share their updates about everything going on in their lives. Elaborating on it, she said, “They feel the need to constantly update their relationship status, share their problems, and reveal intimate details about their lives.”

Drawing parallels between the other actors and herself, she stated that unlike everyone else, she never feels the need to put anything related to her personal life on social media because she prefers to keep it private. Also, he expressed that she wants people to recognize her for her work and performances, not for any link-up rumors.

Moving ahead, she recalled a rumor of getting linked up with IPL star Ruturaj Gaikwad, for which she took the stand and rubbished all the information. Therefore, she confirmed that the two of them share a close bond of friendship. However, she fears that this kind of attention can jeopardize her friendship with him.

“I don't want people to recognize me for my personal life or speculate about my relationships. My only goal is to be recognized for my work, the quality of my performances, and the effort I put into my craft,” she said. The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress also mentioned that she will share her personal life on social media whenever she feels comfortable about it; until then, she will keep it private.

More about Sayli Salunkhe

After gaining appreciation for her stint in regional language shows, Sayli made her debut on Hindi TV with the show Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, where she played the role of Keerti Rao. Later, she jumped on her new project, Spy Bahu. While she was associated with the show, she got an offer to play the main lead in Bahot Pyaar Karte Hai opposite Karan V Grover. After the wrap of that show, she was roped in as the main lead in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, opposite Mohit Malik.

