Baby John: Varun Dhawan dons intense brooding look in new poster; Krushna Abhishek extends 'best wishes'

It's time for Varun Dhawan's fans to rejoice! The Bollywood actor has teamed up with ace South filmmakers Kaleed and Atlee Kumar for a high-octane action movie titled Baby John. Ever since the announcement was made, fans anticipated a mere glimpse of Varun's intense look from the movie. And now, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring him in a never-seen avatar.

Giving a shoutout to Varun Dhawan for his upcoming venture, Krushna Abhishek extended best wishes to him. The talented comedian also praised the actor's rugged look. Since Baby John is set to hit the theatres this year, the release of a new poster has added to its buzz and excitement.

Krushna Abhishek's note for Varun Dhawan

Resharing the newly released poster of Varun Dhawan from Baby John on his Instagram story, Krushna Abhishek wrote, "Looking awesome @varundvn Best wishes bhai u gonna rock. My all time fav."

Have a look at his story here:

Dominated by shades of orange, red, and black, the new poster features the Bhediya actor in an intense, brooding look. He is seen donning long, wet hair that falls on his face. The intensity in his eyes while gazing at the camera might give you goosebumps. Dhawan's rugged avatar also includes a full-grown beard. He seems capable of defeating anyone who crosses his path.

For the unversed, Baby John is releasing on December 25 in theatres. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. While Keerthy marks her Hindi film debut with the Kalees directorial, the Jubilee actress will make her silver screen debut.

The electrifying cast also includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav.

About Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek was seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show, entertaining the audience by portraying several different characters. Most recently, he was seen enacting Shah Rukh Khan's role from Pathaan when Kartik Aaryan and his mother graced the show. Currently, the comedian is one of the contestants on Laughter Chefs, along with his wife, Kashmera Shah.

