Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2: How will Prachi react when Pihu tells her the truth about Lakhan Kapoor’s past?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is one of the most popular television shows of recent times. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is a sequel to Bade Acche Lagte Hai, which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. After taking a 20-year-old generation leap, the show’s lead actors Nakuul Mehta, and Disha Parmar took an exit and several new faces were introduced. The new faces- Jiten Tejwani, Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai and others proved to be great addition as the show continued enjoying its popularity.

Recent promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2

Sony TV recently released the latest promo of the show which gives the audience a hint of the upcoming episode. The video shows Prachi asking Pihu about Kapil’s accident. She asks, “Ye bata Kapil bhaiya ko huya kya hai? What happened?” Pihu acts surprised to find out that Prachi does not know the truth. As Prachi insists on telling her, Pihu says, “Okay, P, then embrace yourself.” Then she goes on to tell that Raghav’s family had an accident a few years back when a bunch of goons attacked them. She further adds, “For the shocker, ye sabke peeche tere LK papa the.”

The video also shows Prachi’s reaction to this shocking claim. She finds it difficult to believe this and goes on to tell Pihu that she will find out the truth behind the accident and she is confident LK has got nothing to do with it. Prachi also tells that she will fix the relationship between Raghav and Kapil.

Watch the video here:

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2

The popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 formerly starred Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. At present, it stars Hiten Tejwani, Devashish Chandiramani, Leenesh Mattoo, Pooja Banerjee, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai. The show airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 p.m. It also streams on the platform Sony LIV.

ALSO READ: Did you know Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat Zubair and Shraddha Kapoor worked together?