Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2: Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai to play the lead roles? Deets Inside

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, has been one of the popular shows airing on Television screens. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is a sequel to Bade Acche Lagte Hai, which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. Speaking about its second season, recently the main lead actors, Nakuul Mehta, and Disha Parmar announced their exit from the show. As the show was taking a 20-year generation leap, Disha and Nakuul were not keen on aging on-screen and thus decided to quit the show. Now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, the show will see fresh faces post its generation leap and will see an ensemble of popular actors.

Hiten Tejwani opened up about the pressure of entering Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 midway. He said, ‘It’s quite natural to feel the pressure when you are entering a show midway. But I don’t take such pressures in life. When I take up a role, I want to give it my all. The intention is to do justice to the role. In this case, too, I’m hoping for the best."

Now according to the latest reports doing the rounds, popular actress Niti Taylor has been roped in to play the female lead in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. As per an ETimes TV report, Niti Taylor will star opposite Ranndeep Rai, who will play the male lead. This report suggests that Niti will be seen essaying Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya's (Disha Parmar) daughter in the show, whereas details on Randeep's character have still been under wraps. Recently Hiten Tejwani also joined the star cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and is seen playing the role of Nakuul's brother Lakhan.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta exit Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2:

In an exclusive chat with ETimes, Disha Parmar revealed the reason for taking an exit from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after being associated with the show for more than a year. Speaking about the leap in the show, Disha shared that earlier, when the makers introduced a leap, and she had to play the role of a mother to a five-year-old girl, she had apprehensions, but as the track was intriguing, she decided to continue with the show. Disha mentioned now that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is taking a 20-year leap, she felt that it's time to move on. She further added, "I would not say I'm quitting the show, but moving on to new projects and new beginnings. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a great experience, and I enjoyed it thoroughly."

On the other hand, Nakuul Mehta said that the show has got a lot of love though many people had doubts when they started because they took on an iconic show and remade it. But for it to have the journey and reach out to people the way it has; he thinks has been truly special. He further added that he feels creatively full having been a part of it for so long and he will miss playing Ram.

About Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai:

Niti Taylor has been a part of numerous shows such as Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, and more. She was also seen as a contestant in the hit show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with her choreographer Aakash. Niti was last seen in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's season 4 started streaming on Voot on December 2.

Ranndeep Rai was last seen in the hit show Balika Vadhu 2 and essayed the role of Anand. It will be quite intriguing to see Niti and Ranndeep collaborating for the first time for Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2.

About Bade Acche Lagte Hai:

Bade Acche Lagte Hai starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, proved to be one of the biggest hit TV shows when it started airing in 2011. Ram essayed the role of Ram in the show, whereas Sakhi played Priya. Consisting of a highly talented star cast and an extremely engaging storyline, the show, and its characters became household names and received immense love from fans. Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 1 aired from 2011 to 2014 on Sony TV.

Speaking about Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, the show premiered on 30 August 21 and airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV.