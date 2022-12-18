Bade Acche lagte Hain 2 actor Nakul Mehta meets OG Ram Kapoor; Fans react

Nakuul Mehta is quite a popular name in the telly industry has been a part of several successful shows. The actor became a household name with the show Ishqbaaz and currently he is playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. In the show, he is paired with Disha Parmar and plays the role of Ram and Priya respectively. Well, the actor has given a treat to his fans as he met the real Ram Kapoor and we are just in awe. Nakuul meets the OG Ram

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nakuul shared a picture with Ram Kapoor where the duo can be seen happily posing for the camera. In the picture, Ram is seen in a printed blue shirt with his arm around Nakuul whereas the latter is all smiles in his white and beige shirt and trousers. His caption read as, ‘Ram Kapoor's in the Multiverse of Happiness.’ As soon as he shared the picture, his comment section got flooded with comments from celebs and friends as everyone is super happy to see them together. Check out the photo

Celebs reactions Well, people are beyond happy to see Nakuul and Ram together and it looks like Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda is the happiest as she reacted to the post saying ‘OMG!’ Moreover, actors like Kritika Kamra, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Meiyang Chang and many more dropped their reactions. Here are the comments

About Nakuul Talking about his professional lofe, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did popukar shows like Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. He has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 1 and 2.

