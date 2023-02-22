Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Will Prachi finally understand Raghav’s love for her?

Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2, which has taken a major generational leap does not follow the story of Ram and Priya anymore. Instead, it is revolving around the story of their daughters, Prachi and Pihu, essayed by Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee. They live with their uncle, Hiten Tejwani. Niti stars opposite Ranndeep Rai, who plays the role of Raghav, and their fresh 'Jodi' and chemistry are already receiving love from fans.

The plot has taken an interesting turn as Raghav is trying his best to set Prachi up with Josh. Sony TV official uploaded a promo on the official handle of the Instagram account that shows Raghav sharing a note with Prachi which contains a shayari, originally written by Raghav. But he tells her that Josh dropped this with him and Prachi gets excited reading the shayari. The video is uploaded with the caption, “Prachi ke liye dil mein hai pyaar, phir Raghav kyun katra raha hai usey karne se izhaar? Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain2, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!”