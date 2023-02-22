Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Will Prachi finally understand Raghav’s love for her?
In the latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, Raghav shares poetry he wrote with Prachi which gets Prachi excited.
Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2, which has taken a major generational leap does not follow the story of Ram and Priya anymore. Instead, it is revolving around the story of their daughters, Prachi and Pihu, essayed by Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee. They live with their uncle, Hiten Tejwani. Niti stars opposite Ranndeep Rai, who plays the role of Raghav, and their fresh 'Jodi' and chemistry are already receiving love from fans.
The plot has taken an interesting turn as Raghav is trying his best to set Prachi up with Josh. Sony TV official uploaded a promo on the official handle of the Instagram account that shows Raghav sharing a note with Prachi which contains a shayari, originally written by Raghav. But he tells her that Josh dropped this with him and Prachi gets excited reading the shayari. The video is uploaded with the caption, “Prachi ke liye dil mein hai pyaar, phir Raghav kyun katra raha hai usey karne se izhaar? Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain2, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!”
Take a look at the promo here:
Fans of Prachi and Raghav, who call themselves ‘prarag’, expressed their wish of seeing the two lovebirds together and commented that they want the show to give their love a proper course. One comment reads, “Why can't the show just focus on #PraRag?” Another reads, “We want more focus on #PraRag.” As the show progresses, the chemistry between Raghav and Prachi keeps the audience hooked and they are eager to know what the upcoming episodes hold for these two.
About the show
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is a reboot version of the 2011 series of the same name Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and once again deals with how two unlikely people get married and find love over time. The show starred Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar, and Jyoti Tiwari. But after taking a generational leap, fresh faces have been introduced into the show. Audience can watch it on Sony TV every day from Monday to Friday, at 8 PM.
