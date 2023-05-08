Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 wraps up shooting wedding sequence; Randeep Rai-Niti Taylor's show leaves fans curious

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai has been a popular show and one of the longest-running shows which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as the leads. Rama and Priya were popular characters and the show was well-received by the audience. Ram and Priya returned on screen for the second time with Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, and were played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. However, after the show took a generational leap, Nakuul and Disha refused to play elder characters and quit the show. Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai and other new faces were introduced post their exit.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 wraps up

It came as a sudden shock when it was announced last week that Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 will wrap up soon. The makers have decided to introduce the third season, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. While fans of Ram and Priya are beyond excited with the news, fans of Prachi are upset about the sudden end. At present, Niti Taylor is seen essaying the role of Prachi Kapoor opposite Randeep Rai's Raghav Arora. The team of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 took to social media to share photos from the last day on the sets as they wrapped up shooting the last episode. Dressed in gorgeous white, traditional outfits, the cast posed together. Going by the photo, it seems they shot a wedding sequence which left the fans wondering how the makers planned the end.

Aanchal Khurana who essays the character of Brinda in the show shared a series of snaps and wrote, "Packup!! Two hardest things in life, Hello & Goodbye. Saying goodbye to anything you have done that long hard. With a heavy heart, Good-bye to Brinda. Bahot sukariya sabka itne pyaar k liye, Aap sab mujhe bade acche lagte hai."

Take a look at the photos posted here:

Reaction of fans

Reacting to the photos, fans wondered why Raghav was not to be seen anywhere. One wrote, "I wanted to see Pihu and Angads marriage. yaha kyu khatam kardiya." Another wrote, "Kiska shaadi huya? Wanted to see PraRag together."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda breaks silence on dating Pranali Rathod