Bade Achhe Lagte Hai star Nakuul Mehta embraces daddy duty for son, Sufi

Nakuul Mehta is one of the versatile actors on Indian television. The actor was recently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai with Disha Parmar. The actor has a huge fan base. Dil Boley Oberoi actor is currently taking time off the screen for his family, especially for his little one, Sufi as the new daddy is always ready to cater to his munchkin. The actor recently posted an adorable video of his son and himself spending some quality time together.

Nakuul Mehta takes on some Daddy duties

The actor has often mentioned that due to his shoots, he could not give enough time to his kid and wife but today Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor posted a series of pictures of Sufi, showcasing the father-son bond. The actor wrote: "Sufi has always been a Mumma’s boy but being his primary caregiver can at times get hard and challenging. As Sufi has been growing up, my single main wish was for him to develop a strong, unbreakable bond with his Dadda. I wanted Sufi to realize that even when I wasn’t around, Dadda could take excellent care of him and at the same time, I wanted Nakuul to experience the joy of single-handedly doing everything for our baby."

He continues, "In the past few weeks, I have witnessed this transformation happen in front of my eyes. Ever since Nakuul wrapped up his television show, he’s been making every effort to be there for Sufi, from morning till night— whether it’s brushing, bathing, feeding, school pickups, nap times, or trips to the park. You name it, he’s done it!"

"My proudest moment was when I interrupted their playtime in his room last week, and Sufi told me, ‘Mumma, GO.’ At first, it surprised me, but then I realized that Sufi now feels so secure and comfortable with Dadda that my absence doesn’t faze him. His Dadda has become his rock! I think I’m finally ready for that long, solo vacation I’ve been dreaming of," the actor concluded.

Nakuul Mehta's Upcoming Projects

At present, the actor is just enjoying his days with his family and plans to go on a vacation. Furthermore, he can be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

