Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 10th March 2023 Written Update: Show resumes post 3 year leap

this then Raghav gets silent and Josh says that his silence is his confession. Josh scolds Raghav for making Marisha pregnant and leaving her. He says that Raghav destroyed Prachi and her trust and then police come and arrests him. Further Pihu says that it is wrong as they have put Raghav in jail just because he likes Prachi. Then Prachi says not to beat Raghav and his family. Raghav is brought to the police station and he asks inspector to let his mum and brother go. Raghav apologises to his mother and says that they will leave the city. When they get freed from jail , goons attack Raghav and beat him. In the next segment, its morning and Pihu and Raghav come and Lakhan asks him how dare he entered the house to which Pihu says that she got him.

Then Lakhan scolds Raghav and catches his collar but the latter kept on saying that he didn’t do anything wrong. Then Pihu says that if he doesn’t stay here, then she will also go with him. She says that Raghav is her friend and just because he doesn’t belong to rich family doesn’t mean he will not get a chance to defend himself. Then Lakhan asks Prachi to let Pihu go and says she will get a reality check in one day. Then Angad also goes with them and Lakhan says they will come back as they cannot go against the family. Later, he holds his heart and falls down.

In the next segment, everyone worries for Lakhan and Monica declares that marriage is postponed now. Raghav says that he lost everything and Pihu aks him not to get emotional. He then says that he will never come back here. Then Prachi cries and says everyone leaves her alone and Josh consoles her. She asks him to promise her that he won’t leave her. Then the show takes a three years leap where Prachi hears the radio and thinks of Raghav.

