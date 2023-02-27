Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 27th February 2023, Written Update: Prachi tries to save Pihu from Mahir

In today’s episode, we saw Raghav consoling Prachi. He says that Pihu loves you a lot and wants to protect you. Prachi says that she will protect Pihu this time. Raghav says that they handle Mahir and won’t let him marry Pihu. Prachi then hugs him and says that he is her best friend. He then gets Josh’s message and thanks him for finding a solution. At night, Raghav thinks of Prachi and drinks Angad’s drink. They have a talk and Angad says he is happy for Pihu. Raghav further says that Pihu’s life is ruined with Mahir, Josh is a nice guy, he will keep Prachi happy. Brinda comes and finds them talking normally and asks them not to drink much. She thinks Angad worries for Pihu, but he won’t tell her.

In the next segment, Mahir comes to Pihu and asks her for a date. She says you will get whatever you say. When he leaves, Prachi comes and asks Pihu about pills and also says her that she should not make sacrifice alone. When Mahir waits for Pihu, the latter comes gives him a box of healthy dates. She fools him and goes but Monica scolds him and asks him to control Pihu. Then we see Raghav saying SRK’s lines and sees Prachi. Then Angad says asks him about his plan and Raghav shows Mahir’s phone screen. He says that they can share the phone screen and see whatever he does. After seeing his phone, they get Mahir’s chats with his girlfriend and Prachi says this is disgusting. Angad says that they will use this against Mahir. Raghav and Prachi then ask Angad if also chats on such sites to which he replies that he don’t need all this to chat to girls.