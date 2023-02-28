Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 28th February 2023, Written Update: Mahir blames Raghav's brother for the fault

As the episode begins, we see Mahir saying that he gave his phone to Kapil but he didn’t know that he will send disgusting messages. However, Angad thinks that he is blaming Kapil for his own mistake. Then Mahir thanks Raghav for showing him the chat and saving his relation with Pihu. Then Kapil comes and Mahir starts scolding him but the former says that he did nothing. Lakhan also scolds him and warns him to not do this again. Then Mahir says Pihu that he is loyal to her and she says that he trusts him.

In another segment, Prachi, Raghav and Angad are saying that Mahir has got saved and Prachi says that Pihu is doing this to save her. She thinks that should go to police station and get herself arrested but Raghav says her not worry. Then Josh and Prachi go to purchase engagement rings but he looks for expensive rings to which Prachi says that engagement ring is a symbol of love, not status symbol. He further asks her if she is tensed about Pihu as she couldn’t expose Mahir. Josh says that he can make Mahir admit the truth and they will make a plan. Then they start choosing the ring and Prachi says that she doesn’t like to spend money. But Josh says that he loves his life and his parents earned for him to which Prachi replies that they should feel blessed to be born in such families. Then Josh says that he is so glad that he learning this from her.