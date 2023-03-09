Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 9th March 2023, Written Update: Raghav tries to find out Josh and Marisha's truth

The episode starts with Lakhan saying that they share a connection of pain. Raghav thinks of Josh and Marisha but Kapil asks him not to worry and everything will be managed. Further, Lakhan gifts jewellery to Prachi and Pihu from Monica’s side. He says Prachi that if anything wrong happens and she needs him he will always stand by her. This made her emotional and she cries. In the next segment, Prachi says that she wished that dad accepts her as his daughter. Monica says Lakhan that she read his letters and didn’t know he loved Avni so much. He says that he didn’t have hope that he will get his love as it has just given him pain. Later Raghav tries to find out Marisha’s truth and asks her to talk about Josh’s reality.

Then Raghav claps and scolds Josh. He says that he can’t deny the truth that Marisha is pregnant and Josh is her baby’s father. Everyone is left shocked. Raghav says that he is their loyal servant and its his duty to protect them. He asks Lakhan to stop the marriage, else Prachi’s life will get ruined. He asks Marisha to tell everyone what Josh did. Lakhan asks Marisha is it true. She says that she is pregnant with Josh’s baby. Raghav says now the truth is out, please save Prachi. Lakhan says I heard it and understood also.

He then angrily slaps Raghav and asks him since when is this going on, since when does he like Prachi, is it going on since he made him protect her. Josh further asks him to calm down. Lakhan says this is the difference between Raghav and Josh. Sid says that its good that Josh told Raghav’s truth before. Lakhan thanked him for showing his true face. He said that Josh told him Raghav wrote love letters for Prachi. She says that Josh wrote this for her but Josh says sorry and said that Raghav wrote it. Then Marisha asks Raghav that does he love Prachi because he promised her that he will marry her and accept their baby. Prachi asks Raghav to tell the truth to everyone about their friendship but the latter remains silent.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, March 2nd 2023, Written Update: Prachi and Josh get engaged